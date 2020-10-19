KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating multiple break-and-enters in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the area of David Bergey Drive around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a break-in. Police say three unknown people forced their way into the front door of a home and went to the bedroom, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The suspects fled in a vehicle with small electronics.

Next, officers were called to a home on Autumn Ridge Trail around 2:30 p.m. The homeowner said two men knocked on the door and offered snow removal and yard maintenance services. The homeowner declined the services and said they felt the men were suspicious, according to police.

Officials said they received a report shortly after of three men wearing masks were spotted leaving a home on Forest Edge Trail. The suspects were able to force their way into the front door when the residents weren't home and were seen leaving in a vehicle.

Police are investigating the incidents to see if they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also say homeowners should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. They also recommend installing security cameras, motion sensor lighting and other security options to deter thefts from breaking into a home.