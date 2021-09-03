Police investigating motorcycle chop shop in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after locating several stolen motorcycles in Kitchener.

According to a release, on Aug. 20, police located a stolen motorcycle at a storage facility.

A search warrant was completed at the storage container and police say they located a motorcycle chop shop.

About 10 motorcycles were recovered along with several others in various states of being dismantled.

On Thursday, Waterloo regional police along with Ontario Provincial Police arrest a 34-year-old Cambridge man in connection with the chop shop.

Police also say they located a stolen trailer, two more motorcycles and several motorcycle parts.

A Cambridge man is facing a slew of charges, including four counts of possession of stolen property, 13 counts of possession of obliterated VIN and several other driving-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.