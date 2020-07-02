KITCHENER -- Police say one man is in custody after another man was found dead in a residence in the Township of Centre Wellington on Wednesday.

The OPP was called to the residence on Poplar Place around 11:30 a.m. to check on the well-being of a person inside. Officers were able to get inside the home, where they found a dead man.

The Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services worked with the Chief Coroner of Ontario to begin a death investigation. Police say they determined the man died of a homicide after an autopsy.

One man is in custody, although police say the investigation is still early. There is no reason to believe there is any risk to public safety.

Police will release further information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.