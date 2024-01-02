Police investigating Kitchener and North Dumfries break-ins

Waterloo regional police are asking homeowners to take extra precautions after six break-ins were reported in Kitchener and North Dumfries over the last month.

All the incidents were similar in description: an unknown person got into the residence by damaging rear windows and patio doors, then stole jewelry and money. The homes often back onto large green spaces and no one was home at the time of the robbery.

Police say break-ins were reported in the areas of Clydebank Drive and Gore Road in North Dumfries, as well as Westgate Walk, Edgewater Crescent, Maple Hill Drive and Pennsylvania Crescent in Kitchener.

The latest incident, at Pennsylvania Drive and Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener, happened Saturday at around 7:20 p.m. The suspect got in by damaging a glass patio door at the rear of the home.

Police say their Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft (BEVT) Team is investigating.

PREVENTING BREAK-INS

Police also shared safety tips to prevent break-ins.

Homeowners are advised to: