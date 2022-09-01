Police investigating indecent act in Waterloo

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called after an individual observed a man engaged in an indecent act in the area of Blue Springs Drive and Forwell Trail.

The man was described as around 60-years-old, with grey hair and a scruffy beard. He was seen leaving the area in a black car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347.