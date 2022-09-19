Police investigating indecent act in University District

Waterloo regional police are investigating after receiving a report of an indecent act in Waterloo.

Police said on Saturday Sept. 17, around 7:15 p.m., a man was observed on the Hillside Trail in the area of University Avenue East and Carter Avenue.

The man was described as white, approximately 25 years old, wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap.

The man was riding a silver bicycle.