KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating a homicide in Cambridge.

In a tweet shortly before 11 p.m., officials said a male was dead after an incident in the area of Linden Drive.

It was originally reported as a suspicious death, but police later confirmed they were investigating it as a homicide.

One person has been arrested in connection to their investigation.

Officials said that police would remain on scene through the night and into the morning as they continued to piece together what happened.