KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Cambridge.

Officials sent a tweet on Friday morning about their investigation in the area of Queen Street West.

Police were called to a townhouse complex near Schofield Street and Winston Boulevard for a medical emergency.

When officers arrived just after 10:30 a.m., they found a woman dead. The Waterloo Regional Police Service's major crime unit it investigating her death as a homicide.

In a news release, police say that another woman, who is believed to have been known to the victim, has been taken into custody. As such, there is no concern for public safety.

Animal Services were on scene on Friday morning as well. Residents in the area tell CTV Kitchener that they removed at least one rabbit and a dog from one of the units.

Officials say there will be an increased police presence as officers continue to investigate. Officers will also be holding a media advisory near the scene at 2 p.m.

It's not clear who the woman was or how she died.