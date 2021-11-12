Police investigating hit and run in Kitchener involving a cyclist

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they’re looking for driver involved in a hit and run collision in the south end of Kitchener.

A tweet, posted Friday night, says a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive.

It goes on to say that the cyclist has a “suspected broken leg” and the driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

No further details have been released about the driver or the car.