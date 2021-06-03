Advertisement
Police investigating hate-motivated graffiti found on Wellesley library
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 8:32PM EDT
WELLESLEY -- Police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti found on the Wellesley library.
Waterloo regional police say they arrived at the building on Henry Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for reports of property damage and located the graffiti.
According to a release, it is unknown when the hate-motivated graffiti was created.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.