Kitchener

    • Police investigating 'hate motivated-graffiti' at a Kitchener school

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say they received reports of hate-motivated graffiti at a school in the Country Hill area of Kitchener on Thursday.

    Police said the graffiti was drawn on a portable on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News