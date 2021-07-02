Advertisement
Police investigating gunpoint robbery of delivery truck in Cambridge
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 2:14PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported gunpoint robbery of a delivery truck in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet from police, the incident occurred in the area of Saltsman Drive and Maple Grove Road.
Police say several suspects fled the area in a grey Mercedes sedan.
Expect increased police presence in the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.