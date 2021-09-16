Police investigating gun-related call in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a male with a gun outside of a Kitchener residence.
Police said they responded to the area of Ramblewood Way and Brookside Crescent on Thursday after receiving a report of a dispute involving a possible handgun.
According to a release, a male suspect was seen attempting to enter vehicles in the area when a resident confronted him and a verbal argument ensued.
Police said a loud bang was heard a short time later in front of a residence.
The suspect fled on foot on Brookside Crescent, according to the release.
No physical injuries were reported.
The incident is believed to have occurred around 4:30 a.m., police said.
Through investigation, police said they determined the suspect was believed to have been holding a “possible firearm”.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s with shoulder-length hair and a slim build.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
