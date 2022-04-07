Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.

Officers responded to Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue West just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"A member of the public picked up their mail and went to The Boardwalk where they opened the package," police said in an email to CTV News.

After finding the grenade, they immediately called the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The area was secured and members of the Explosives Disposal Team were called in to investigate.

They confirmed that the device was a grenade.

Police say the package and its contents were removed by EDT members and then safely disposed.

"The EDT was unable to determine at that time if the grenade was an inert or a live explosive device and took all safety precautions," the email continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.