Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.
Officers responded to Ira Needles Boulevard and University Avenue West just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
"A member of the public picked up their mail and went to The Boardwalk where they opened the package," police said in an email to CTV News.
After finding the grenade, they immediately called the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
The area was secured and members of the Explosives Disposal Team were called in to investigate.
They confirmed that the device was a grenade.
Police say the package and its contents were removed by EDT members and then safely disposed.
"The EDT was unable to determine at that time if the grenade was an inert or a live explosive device and took all safety precautions," the email continued.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia.
COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
A new study out of Sweden has found that those who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of certain types of blood clots, which can be fatal, up to six months after infection.
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts
A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raises questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
What are war crimes and how are they prosecuted?
As reports of war crimes in Ukraine cause international alarm, Fannie Lafontaine, Canada Research Chair on International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, explains how the allegations are being investigated and might be brought to trial.
London
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
-
London, Ont. man charged after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife
A 25-year-old London, Ont. man is facing several charges after police say he ran at officers armed with a knife.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead on ground outside Ouellette Avenue apartment: Windsor police
Windsor police have launched an active death investigation after a woman was found laying on the ground outside of an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
One person dies after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone
Essex County OPP say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Maidstone.
-
Woman in 70s dies, 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 145 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 48 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Four-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Simcoe Muskoka
Thursday marks the first day that four-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Fatal head-on crash shuts down portion of Highway 12
One person has died in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning.
-
Suspect arrested after smashing front door of Barrie pharmacy
A 23-year-old Barrie man is accused of breaking into a local pharmacy on Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say sextortion complaints persist in community, issue warning
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Thursday it keeps receiving complaints from the public related to sextortion.
-
North Bay street reopened, detained man not a suspect, police say
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
-
Uptick in Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations as wastewater signal reaches new high
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater viral signal has hit another new high amid warnings from public health officials that spread of the virus is increasing.
Toronto
-
Opposition parties say Doug Ford made 'huge mistake' scrapping mask mandates
Members of the opposition are urging the Ford government to re-impose mask mandates in some public spaces amid growing calls from experts to reinstate the public health measure during the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
New 'ultra-affordable' airline launches out of Toronto Pearson next week
Lynx Airline, a new Canadian 'ultra-affordable' flight service offering one-way domestic trips as low as $39, will launch service out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
-
Off-duty cops confronted Brampton teen over 'counterfeit' Apple watch hours before he died, documents allege
A Brampton teenager was pursued and tackled to the ground by two off-duty Toronto police officers over the alleged sale of a counterfeit watch hours prior to his death last spring, disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto allege.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19: Here's a reminder of what to do if you think you have the virus
As Quebec settles into this sixth COVID-19 wave, fuelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2, here's a reminder of what to do if you test positive or start to exhibit symptoms of the virus.
-
'It's going to be really serious': Urgent calls reveal desperation as CHSLD Herron drama unfolded
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec dating site sees surge in men seeking Ukrainian women fleeing war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
-
COVID-19 confirmed in deer in New Brunswick; first case in an animal in Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an animal in Atlantic Canada. The federal agency says the virus was detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Saint John region of New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Manitoba ski hill owner discovers crew sent to dig holes on his property
The owner of Stony Mountain Ski Area discovered some unwelcome guests on his ski hill. On Tuesday morning, Gary Dewar, owner of the ski hill outside of Winnipeg, was getting ready to leave home when he heard some loud noises.
Calgary
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
-
RCMP investigate after cows found dead, skinned in Alberta hamlet
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after two cows were found slaughtered in southern Alberta.
-
Thousands expected to pack Calgary's Youth Hiring Fair on Thursday
Organizers of a Youth Hiring Fair say 5,000 young people are expected to pack the Big Four Building on Thursday for the event.
Edmonton
-
'Crisis in the justice system': Alberta prosecutors issue ultimatum to premier amid strike talk
The association that represents crown prosecutors in Alberta is demanding changes to the justice system, or hundreds of lawyers may walk off the job "in the very near future."
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Brian Jean back in legislature after 4 years, 'thrilled to do the people's business'
Brian Jean was sworn in as Alberta legislature's newest member Thursday morning. Jean was elected in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, receiving roughly 60 per cent of the vote, in March.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Why a bad review isn't a bad thing: B.C. business school reads into the comments section
A bad online review isn't actually all that bad for business, according to new research from a B.C. university.
-
B.C. assault victim tried to signal to drivers using sign for domestic violence while held against her will: police
New Westminster, B.C., police are investigating an assault that included a woman being allegedly held against her will in a moving vehicle late last month.