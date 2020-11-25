KITCHENER -- Police are in Wellesley Township investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post sent at around 3:30 p.m., it happened in the area of William Hastings Line.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed that the crash was a fatality and said there was one person in the vehicle.

That road is closed between Manser Road and Hutchison Road while police investigate.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.