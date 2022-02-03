Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck, snow plow
Police are investigating what they say is a "fatal collision involving a pedestrian" that happened on Ottawa Street South and Nathalie Crescent.
A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police service said it involves a pickup truck with a plow and salter, and that a female has been pronounced deceased.
The Waterloo Region Police Service issued a tweet at 2:43 p.m. Thursday asking residents to avoid the area.
Around 4:30 p.m., polce could be seen clearing the scene.
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province’s top doctor says.
