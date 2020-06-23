KITCHENER -- A serious, single-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township has left a man dead.

Police say the call came in at around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday after a passerby noticed a car crashed on the side of the road.

Officers have closed Snyder's Road East to investigate.

By 8 a.m., the road was still closed off between Notre Dame Drive and Trussler Road.

Sgt. Mark Hammer says that the Waterloo Regional Police Service plans to fly their drone to investigate.

They're also working to determine whether the elements had anything to do with the crash--there was heavy fog in the area on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. More to come…