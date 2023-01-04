Police investigating fatal crash involving SUV and transport truck near Elmira

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Wellington Road 17 and Eighth Line West in Centre Wellington, north of Elmira.

Police responded to reports of a serious collision at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the crash involved an SUV and a commercial truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

In a tweet posted at 3:59 p.m., OPP said Wellington Road 17 is closed from County Road 8 to Arthur Street North.

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours. Police are asking people to avoid the area and respect road closure signs.

This is the second fatal crash police have responded to on Wednesday in Wellington County.

Officers were called to another deadly collision just after 12 p.m. around 35 minutes away southeast in Puslinch.

