Police investigating fatal crash in Wellesley Township: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 27-year-old man from Kitchener.

On July 22 around 9 p.m. emergency services responded to Lobsinger Line, near Herrgott Road, for multiple reports of a single motor vehicle collision.

Police said the man was the lone occupant of a black Mitsubishi.

Officials say the man lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a hydro pole and rolled over.

Lobsinger Line was closed for several hours between Herrgott Road and Moser Young Road as police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.