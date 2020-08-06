KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a driver allegedly failed to remain at the scene of a crash in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene near King Street East and Tu-Lane Street at around 2:50 p.m.

According to a news release, a motorcyclist was headed west on King when someone turned left into his path.

The rider, a 70-year-old man, was taken to hospital, while the other driver allegedly fled the area.

The car in question is described as a silver or gold Pontiac Sunfire with four doors. The car is believed to be a model made between 2000 and 2005.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.