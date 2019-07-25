

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Thursday morning in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it happened in the area of Queenston Road and Westminster Drive South.

"It was very scary. I didn't know what to do or what was going on so just kind of kept everyone inside and waited to see," says neighbour Amy Krete.

Officials believe this to be a targeted incident, but are reminding the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activity.

Police responded to the address multiple times last night.

The first time was for a noise complaint and then later for the reported shooting.

"Upon arrival, police located several individuals fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles. And right now investigators are just appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or have been in the area to come forward," says WRPS Cst. Ashley Dietrich.

There is no information on whether anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.