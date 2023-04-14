Police investigating early morning break-and-enter at a Kitchener residence

Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate a reported break-and-enter to a Kitchener residence on Thursday morning.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), an unknown suspect broke into a home sometime Thursday morning in the area of Cedar Street South and Church Street.

Police say the suspect stole personal property from the home.

Though a specific time was not given, WRPS is asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance systems or dash-cam/video footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.