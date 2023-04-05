Police investigating early morning attempted break-and-enter to Kitchener residence

Regional police are looking to identify and speak with two people in connection to an attempted break-and-enter on March 27 at a Kitchener residence.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the early morning incident that happened in the area of Hidden Valley Road.

Police say two unknown suspects tried to enter a residence at around 3:55 a.m., but were unsuccessful and fled the area.

A video was also posted by WRPS showing the two appearing to attempt to enter the house through different doors.

Police are looking to identify and locate these two individuals in connection to a break and enter incident in Kitchener.



Call police or @Waterloocrime with any information.



Occ: 23-085984 (911)



Details: https://t.co/Q2y8rYClv0. pic.twitter.com/4NuVDqJXN6 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 5, 2023

Regional police are encouraging residents to keep all doors locked, even when home, and to report any suspicious activity or people to police immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.