

CTV Kitchener





A 2-and-a-half-year-old has died in hospital just two days after she was pulled unconscious from the water north of Grand Bend.

OPP say they were called to the Port Blake Conservation Area off of the Bluewater Veteran’s Highway around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The toddler was unresponsive at the scene.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and died there on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected.

The girl has been identified as Ayat Alkubet of London.