KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a disturbance involving a man with a knife.

Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Westwood Drive in Kitchener at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They sent out an updated shortly after 5 p.m. saying a man had been taken into custody.

They said there would be a large police presence in the area for the investigation, which is ongoing.