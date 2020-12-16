KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a disturbance involving a man with a knife.

Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Westwood Drive in Kitchener at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They sent out an updated shortly after 5 p.m. saying a man had been taken into custody.

Currently on scene in the area of Westwood Drive Kitchener for a disturbance involving a male with a knife.



There will be a large police presence. Please avoid the area.



More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/BMgLFKNuxk — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 16, 2020

They said there would be a large police presence in the area for the investigation, which is ongoing.