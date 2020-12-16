Advertisement
Police investigating disturbance involving man with knife
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 4:34PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:41PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a disturbance involving a man with a knife.
Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Westwood Drive in Kitchener at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They sent out an updated shortly after 5 p.m. saying a man had been taken into custody.
They said there would be a large police presence in the area for the investigation, which is ongoing.
