Police investigating disturbance involving firearm in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a disturbance involved a firearm in Cambridge on Monday evening.
Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Church Street North around 9:30 p.m.
Officials said they believe the incident was targeted and the firearm wasn't discharged. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.
A 39-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for assault.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Kitchener Top Stories
Federal public servants will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be put on unpaid leave: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be announcing that federal public servants will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or face being put on unpaid leave, sources have confirmed to CTV News. It's expected this policy will apply whether employees work from home or from the office, with certain exemptions. The government will also be requiring all eligible Canadians who want to board domestic flights, or interprovincial trains or ships to be fully vaccinated.
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
U.S. records highest increase in nation's homicide rate in modern history, CDC says
The United States has just recorded its highest increase in rates of homicide in modern history, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months: study
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.
Emergency summit grapples with health system debilitated by COVID-19
More than 30 national and provincial health organizations are trying to decide which of the devastating effects COVID-19 has taken on Canadian health care to tackle first, as they work to steer the country out of crisis.
RCMP officer who shot, killed Nunavut man continues testifying at inquest
The RCMP officer who shot and killed an armed man in a remote Nunavut community is scheduled to continue his testimony today at a coroner's inquest.
London
-
Man accused of throwing rocks at Justin Trudeau expected in court Wednesday
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign event in London, Ont. is due to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Land deal for new school in northwest London barely clears first political hurdle
An innovative land deal intended to bring a new school to northwest London years sooner than scheduled became the latest flashpoint for city council.
-
Residents of London, Ont. high rise advised not to use balconies following toddler's death
Residents of a high-rise building in London, Ont. where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
Windsor
-
46 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
-
'It’s just really unsafe': vacant building a safety concern in LaSalle
An abandoned building in LaSalle is more than just an eye sore for one neighbour.
-
Humidex to reach 30C in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 30 Celsius in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Counterfeit Canadian currency identified in Midland, according to OPP
Provincial police are warning Midland businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit Canadian currency.
-
Students can lace up their sneakers on International Walk to School Day
Families are encouraged to walk or wheel to or from school on Wednesday as a part of International Walk to School Day.
-
South Simcoe Police vehicle struck while attempting to pull over a motorist
South Simcoe Police say one of their vehicles was struck while trying to pull over a car.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
-
-
Ottawa
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 6, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Oct. 6.
-
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Kanata crash
The crash happened just after midnight on Goulbourn Forced Road in the west end.
Toronto
-
Verdict expected today for Toronto teacher charged in teen student's drowning in Algonquin Park
An Ontario judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the trial of a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
-
Toronto police panned for parking in public downtown plaza
Toronto police vehicles are again parking in a public plaza in front of a downtown police station without the city’s permission.
-
15-year-old boy charged after student stabbed at North York high school
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at a North York high school on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
-
Atlantic
-
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
Mandated measures driving up vaccinations in Nova Scotia
There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.
Winnipeg
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for Manitoba health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
Manitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Teen driving 60 km over speed limit said he was late for skate practice: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP said they caught a teen driving 60 kilometres over the speed limit in a Manitoba community, with the driver saying he was late for skate practice.
-
Man to be sentenced for unprovoked hammer attack on Winnipeg teen
A man convicted of an unprovoked hammer attack on a teenager who was getting pizza is to be sentenced today.
Calgary
-
'Too little, too late': Critics respond after Alberta reinstates contact tracing in schools
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
-
-
Street sweeper teeters on guardrail above Deerfoot Trail following collision with CTrain
A collision along the LRT line in the city's northeast ended with a street sweeper dangling above Deerfoot Trail traffic below.
Edmonton
-
'They don’t owe me a thing': Iveson defends endorsements as he leaves office
Edmonton’s outgoing mayor is standing firm on his decision to endorse candidates in the upcoming civic election - despite some blowback from others on the ballot.
-
Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
-
'We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario': No indoor Thanksgiving gatherings for unvaccinated Albertans
The province is reminding Albertans to follow public health restrictions on gathering limits as Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting: 1 dead after late-night incident in Fleetwood area
A homicide investigation is underway in Surrey, B.C., after a man was shot and killed in the Fleetwood neighbourhood.
-
Dog and late owner's grieving family 'both cry together' upon reunion months after disappearance
A missing dog is back at home months after an emotional plea from a Metro Vancouver family grieving the loss of his owner.
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandates
B.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.