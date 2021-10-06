Police investigating disturbance involving firearm in Cambridge

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a disturbance involved a firearm in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Church Street North around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said they believe the incident was targeted and the firearm wasn't discharged. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A 39-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.