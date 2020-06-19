Advertisement
Police investigating daylight robbery on Waterloo street
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 7:52AM EDT
Waterloo regional police are investigating a daylight robbery that happened on Albert Street in Waterloo. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (June 19, 2020)
WATERLOO -- A daylight robbery on a street in Waterloo is under investigation.
The incident happened on Albert Street North around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.
Waterloo regional police say a victim was approached by three males with a weapon who then demanded his phone.
The suspects fled after being confronted by witnesses, according to officials.
Two suspects have been arrested. Regional police are looking to speak with anyone who information on the incident.