Police investigating crash involving two motorcycles in North Dumfries

North Dumfries -

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision involving two motorcycles in North Dumfries on Tuesday evening.

Police first tweeted about the crash, in the area of Roseville Road and Edworthy Side Road, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the tweet, ORGNE Air Ambulance was requested for transportation.

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision involving two motorcycles in North Dumfries on Tuesday evening.

The intersection was closed while police investigated.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.