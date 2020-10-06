KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating after a convenience store in Waterloo was robbed on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to the incident in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street at around 3:30 a.m.

That's when a male suspect reportedly walked into the business with a weapon and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 20 to 35 and standing about five feet seven inches tall. He was wearing grey pants, a black hoodie, yellow gloves, a white hat and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.