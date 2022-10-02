Police investigating collision in Waterloo involving vehicle and pedestrian

A collision involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy intersection in Waterloo late Saturday evening.

At around 10:30 p.m., Waterloo regional police were called to King Street and Columbia Street.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed and officers were directing traffic in the area, as collision investigators worked at the scene.

Police tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that the area had reopened.

The roads in the area of King and Columbia in Waterloo are re-opened. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.



22-240112 pic.twitter.com/wlgo9sOa9V — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 2, 2022

There’s been no word on the extent of any injuries related to the collision.

A police spokesperson told CTV News on Sunday morning that they expect to release more information once their Traffic Unit has completed its report.

The investigation is ongoing.