KITCHENER -- Police are expected to provide an update on Wednesday morning after a large fire at the Woodstock Agricultural Society and Fairgrounds caused a significant amount of damage.

Crews were called to the fire at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters are fighting a large fire at Woodstock Fairgrounds. Please give all emergency responders room to work and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/436kkxHo4K — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) September 2, 2020

One barn was destroyed in the fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Shea. There were no animals inside at the time. Three other buildings were damaged in the blaze.

Shea says they don't have a damage estimate at this time, but expect it will be high.

All five trucks from the Woodstock Fire Department responded, along with two from other municipalities.

Members of the city’s agricultural society say that the barn is a piece of Woodstock history that has been reduced to ashes.

“It is a huge loss for the agricultural community. We used to have cattle sales in there, the fair in there, it’s a huge impact that it has made on the agricultural society,” said Karen Trick, member of the Woodstock Agricultural Society.

Trick says she was in disbelief watching it go up in flames.

“I’m so heartbroken. I never seen anything like it in my life and I don’t want to see anything like it ever again.”

Firefighters were still on scene at 9 p.m. on Tuesday battling hot spots, according to a tweet posted by the Woodstock Fire Department.

Police are investigating the cause, which remains undetermined at this time.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Jeff Pickel