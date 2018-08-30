Featured
Police investigating case of arson at Waterloo school playground
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a case of arson at a Waterloo elementary school August 30, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:50PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a case of arson at a Waterloo elementary school Thursday.
Waterloo Fire and the WRPS responded to a fire at Saint Matthew Catholic Elementary School around 5 a.m. to find a playground fully engulfed in flames.
They say damage is estimated at $50,000.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.