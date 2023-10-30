KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating Cambridge store robbery

    wrps

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a commercial robbery in Cambridge.

    At around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road.

    Police say a male entered the store and concealed merchandise. When the suspect noticed a staff member, he brandished a knife and fled the area on a bicycle.

    There were no physical injuries reported.

    The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Robbery Team.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey

    According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.

    Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip

    Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News