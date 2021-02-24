KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after three community mailboxes in Puslinch were targeted by thieves over the weekend.

Officials say they responded to the break-ins on Feb. 20. The thefts happened at mailboxes located on Rhodes Road, Concession 1 and Sideroad 20 South in Puslinch Township, likely in the morning or early afternoon.

Canada Post was notified and came to secure the mailboxes, police say.

It's not known what was taken from the mailboxes. Police say people should check their mailboxes daily to prevent parcel theft.