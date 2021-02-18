Advertisement
Police investigating break-and-enters at Kitchener church
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 5:08PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 18, 2021 6:57PM EST
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two break-and-enters at a Kitchener church earlier this month.
The church, which is located on Bleams Road, was first broken into between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Officials say unknown suspects stole musical equipment and electronics.
Another break-and-enter happened on Feb. 15.
Police want to identify these people in relation to the break-ins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
RELATED IMAGES