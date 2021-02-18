KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two break-and-enters at a Kitchener church earlier this month.

The church, which is located on Bleams Road, was first broken into between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Officials say unknown suspects stole musical equipment and electronics.

Another break-and-enter happened on Feb. 15.

Police want to identify these people in relation to the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.