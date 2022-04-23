Police investigating BB gun incident in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for the person who allegedly shot at a pedestrian with a BB gun.

It happened at around 8 p.m. on April 16 in the area of Young Street and Weber Street West.

Police said a black vehicle approached the victim and fired one shot before fleeing the area.

The vehicle was last seen turning left onto Ahrens Street from Young Street.

Police say no one was injured and they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.