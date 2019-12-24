Police investigating bank robbery in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:15PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:43PM EST
Police are investigating a robbery at 795 Ottawa St S. in Kitchener. (Dec. 24, 2019)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery in Kitchener.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Bank of Montreal at the corner of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road.
As this is an ongoing investigation police have not released any further details.