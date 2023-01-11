Police investigating attempted thefts from Waterloo car dealership

Waterloo regional police are searching for several suspects believed to be involved in the attempted theft of vehicles from a car dealership.

Police said overnight on Dec. 29, five people visited a car dealership in the area of King Street North in Waterloo.

“The suspects caused damage to the rear truck hatch of four vehicles while attempting to gain access to the vehicle wiring harness. The suspects attempted to steal four Ranger Rover vehicles and were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release.

Police believe the five suspects were travelling in what appears to be a dark-coloured SUV-type vehicle.

The vehicle police believe was used during several attempted thefts. (WRPS)

Police said during the overnight hours on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a similar incident occurred in the driveway of a Cambridge home. A suspect caused damage to the rear trunk hatch and was unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle.

Photos released by police show a Land Rover with what appears to be a section of the trunk cut out. The back window also appears to be broken.

Police said the damages were consistent with what was found on the four vehicles in the Waterloo dealership.

Damage to a vehicle in a Cambridge driveway. (WRPS)