Police investigating attempted robbery in Kitchener
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 11:08AM EDT
Police are investigating after reports of a convenience store robbery in Kitchener.
It happened around 12:10 a.m. on Friday in the area of Westwood Drive.
Two men entered the store and demanded money, according to police.
One of the suspects allegedly had a knife.
Police say both men fled the area shortly after without any money.
The suspects are described as black, late teens to early 20's and about 5'6 with a thin build.
They were wearing dark clothing and red bandanas at the time of the robbery, police say.
There were no injuries reported.