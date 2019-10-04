

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after reports of a convenience store robbery in Kitchener.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on Friday in the area of Westwood Drive.

Two men entered the store and demanded money, according to police.

One of the suspects allegedly had a knife.

Police say both men fled the area shortly after without any money.

The suspects are described as black, late teens to early 20's and about 5'6 with a thin build.

They were wearing dark clothing and red bandanas at the time of the robbery, police say.

There were no injuries reported.