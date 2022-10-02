Police investigating assault with weapon in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault, that they say involved a weapon, on Friday in Kitchener.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street.

Police say a male suspect struck a female victim with a firearm before fleeing the area.

The victim, a 17-year-old female, sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo paramedic services.

The suspect and the victim are believed to be known to each other.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.