Police investigating assault that left two men with serious injuries

Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault that left two men with serious injuries in July.

The incident happened on July 25 around 2:25 a.m. in the area of King Street North in Waterloo.

Two men were seriously injured in the incident.

A 27-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

Police are still searching for two men who they believe are involved in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.