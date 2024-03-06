KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating assault in Cambridge movie theatre

    A movie theatre appears in a stock photo. (Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels) A movie theatre appears in a stock photo. (Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)
    Waterloo regional police are turning to the public for help finding someone who intervened in an assault at a Cambridge movie theatre.

    Police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

    During the assault, a witness stepped in and helped the victim. Now police want to speak with this person as part of their investigation.

    Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

    CTV Kitchener asked police if the suspect has been arrest or if the victim was hurt. Police said they don’t have an update as of yet.

