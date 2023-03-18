Police investigating assault after finding a man with serious injuries

Police are investigating an assault after finding a male with serious injuries Saturday morning in Kitchener.

According to a media release issued by regional police, officers found the injured male in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street West at around 3:25 a.m.

Police said the 29-year-old man was assaulted by a group of individuals and sustained serious injuries.

He was later transported to hospital by local paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.