Police investigating armed robbery at Cambridge business

Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them find four people involved in an armed robbery at a Cambridge business.

Three suspects entered the buisness, in the area of Queen Street East, Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they had a knife and a handgun, and stole merchandise before fleeing the building.

No one was hurt.

The three suspects got into a dark-coloured Honda CRV with a fourth person behind the wheel.

The vehicle was last seen on Cooper Street and police believe it was headed towards Townline Road.

They’re asking anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to call the Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777 (ext. 8255) or contact Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-9477.