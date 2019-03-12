

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating a robbery at a Scotiabank in Cambridge.

The report came from the branch on Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited but police confirmed that detectives were headed to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Police on scene say they are looking for two suspects who made off with an unknown amount of cash.

There are several schools in the area, but the Waterloo Region District School Board said that nearby Clemen Mills Public School and a nearby YMCA were not in hold and secure.

This is the third report of a Scotiabank being robbed in as many weeks.

In the last week of February, two Scotiabank branches were robbed in Kitchener, one on Courtland Avenue East and the other on Doon Village Road.

“We are continually investing in technology and training to evolve our security measures in all of our branches,” a spokesperson for the bank said at the time.

More to come.