Police investigating another pharmacy robbery

Waterloo regional police are searching for two suspects following a robbery at a pharmacy in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Elgin Street North and Glamis Road around 5:10 p.m. According to a news release, two men went into the store and demanded merchandise from an employee. They were last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

The suspects are described as Black men in between 20 and 30 years old, around 5’10” tall, wearing black hoodies, pants and boots.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Last month, police issued a warning to businesses after a string of robberies in the region.