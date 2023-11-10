Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Hespeler Road

Waterloo regional police want to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a female in Cambridge.

The incident reportedly happened Friday on Hespeler Road, near Sheldon Drive, at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the female was assaulted by a man walking in the opposite direction.

He’s described as in his late 20sand 5’7” with brown skin, a medium build and stubble on his face. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9777.