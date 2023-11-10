KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Hespeler Road

    The image of a sexual assault suspect provided by Waterloo Regional Police. The image of a sexual assault suspect provided by Waterloo Regional Police.

    Waterloo regional police want to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a female in Cambridge.

    The incident reportedly happened Friday on Hespeler Road, near Sheldon Drive, at around 10:30 p.m.

    Police say the female was assaulted by a man walking in the opposite direction.

    He’s described as in his late 20sand 5’7” with brown skin, a medium build and stubble on his face. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

    Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9777.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News