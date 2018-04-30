

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they received a report of a sexual assault in Kitchener Sunday evening.

Police say the alleged assault occurred in the area of Brybeck Crescent.

A woman reported that she had accepted a ride from an unknown man and was taken to a location where she says she was sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to flee and call police.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, around five feet tall, thin, with a bald or shaved head.

He was wearing dark clothing and driving a black four-door pick-up truck.

Police are still investigating.