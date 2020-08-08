WATERLOO -- OPP are investigating what they believe was a shotgun firing at the patio door of a residence in the middle of the night.

The Oxford County detachment first received report of the incident around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A resident of a Cranberry Road home in Tillsonburg reportedly heard a loud bang at about 2:30 a.m. near the front of their home.

They found the glass window of their door shattered, but did not contact police until later, according to officials.

Police say that officers who attended the scene determined the damage was consistent with a projectile from a shotgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP.