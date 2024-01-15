KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

    Photos of a man police want to speak in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation. (Source: WRPS) Photos of a man police want to speak in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation. (Source: WRPS)
    Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to a hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.

    At around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, there were reports of a physical altercation in the area of King Street North and Princess Street East.

    Police said the victim was assaulted by an unknown male.

    Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

    On Monday, police released two photos of a male they're trying to identify as part of their investigation.

